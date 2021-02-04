A cold front moving into Central Pennsylvania today is expected to bring some snow, rain and possibly freezing rain into the Valley early Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in State College between 1-2 inches of snow is expected in most areas of the Valley. Some spots in western Snyder and Union counties could see another four inches of snow on top of the foot of snow that fell earlier this week.
Another winter storm is moving quickly through the Midwest today with a wintry mix may ending as a "period of snow in parts of West Virginia, western and northern Pennsylvania and central New England with all or mostly snow farther to the northwest on Friday," according to AccuWeather. "Motorists should be prepared for wintry travel along and north of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and just west of I-81 in Virginia."