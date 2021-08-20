A tornado was on the ground for approximately a half-mile in Snyder County on Wednesday afternoon according to the National Weather Service in State College.
An NWS Damage Survey confirmed an EF-0 touched down at 4:35 p.m. near the Middleburg Livestock Auction along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. It was on the ground for a minute, the survey notes.
The tornado crossed Route 522 and passed through a cornfield. The corn damage swath was approximately 15 yards wide the survey reported, along with some damage to trees toward the end of the path where the tornado lifted around the intersection of Globe Mills and West Hollow Road. A house and garage sustained minor roof damage.
Based on the observed damage indicators, the survey team rated the tornado at the low-end of the EF-0 range with estimated peak winds around 65-70 mph.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.