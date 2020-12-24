Heavy rain and melting snow could lead to flooding this weekend along the Susquehanna River as the river is expected to reach historic crests Saturday afternoon in Danville and Sunbury.
A flood warning is in effect along the Susquehanna River in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. According to the latest alert from the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall and melting snow Thursday and overnight will lead to "significant rises with minor to moderate flooding" along portions of the Mainstem Susquehanna River over the weekend.
As of Thursday morning, the Susquehanna River was at 7.7 feet in Sunbury. Flood stage is at 24 feet and the river is expected to crest Saturday evening around 27 feet. If it hits 27 feet, as predicted by the NWS hydrograph, it would rank as the 10th highest crest in recorded history.
The river crested at 35.80 feet during the Agnes flood in June of 1972. When the Valley was hit with flooding in September of 2011, the river hit 31.66 feet in Sunbury.
Upriver in Danville, the forecast is the river to crest at 26.6 feet at 7 p.m. Saturday. If the river reaches that level, it would be the eighth-highest crest in Danville ever and the highest since 2011. The highest crest ever measured in Danville was in June 1972 when it peaked at 32.32. feet.
Flood stage in Danville is 20 feet with moderate flooding at 23 feet.