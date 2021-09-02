Across the Valley, official rainfall totals from Ida according to the National Weather Service range from 3 to 6.5 inches.
NWS released dozens of 48-hour rainfall totals this morning after Ida moved out of the area overnight.
Reports issued by NWS came from a variety of sources, including trained citizen reporters and trained spotters, remote weather stations and others.
According to the latest data from NWS, the most rain fell in Herndon in Northumberland County, where 6.5 inches was measured. Two other locations in Northumberland County, Elysburg (6.01 inches) and Kulpmont (6.0 inches) also had 6 inches or more of rain.
NWS also reported 4.47 inches of rain in Ferndale (near Shamokin), 4.41 inches in Montandon, 4.32 inches in Sunbury and 4.03 inches at Knoebels Grove Amusement Resort.
In Montour County, there was 4.2 inches of rain measured in Mechanicsville/Mahoning Township and 4.14 inches in Danville.
In Snyder County, three separate locations in Selinsgrove measured between 4.89 and 5.43 inches.
In Union County, 4.16 inches were measured in Mifflinburg and two reports in Lewisburg came in at 4.11 inches and 3.23 inches.
In Harrisburg, the National Weather Service reported 6.64 inches of rain on Wednesday, the third highest one-day total in recorded history. It trailed only 9.13 inches on June 22, 1972 from Agnes and 7.71 inches from Sept. 7, 2011 from Lee.
Susquehanna River levels have crested across most of the Valley and are water levels are decreasing well below flood stage.