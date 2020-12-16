Portions of the Valley may see up to two feet of snow according to the National Weather Service's experimental probablistic snowfall forecasts.
According to the NWS at State College, Valley towns should see anywhere from 17 to 22 inches. You can check out the snowfall forecasts here.
Snow is expected to begin falling across the region early this afternoon with the heaviest snow expected late this evening and overnight.
Most Valley schools that are still using in-person learning models are dismissing early ahead of the storm.
According to the NWS, 17 inches of snow are predicted in Lewisburg, Milton, Washingtonville and Watsontown.
Around 18 inches are forecast in Danville, Middleburg, Selinsgrove, Sunbury and Winfield.
Meteorologists are predicting 19 inches of snow in Mifflinburg, 21 in Beaver Springs and 22 in Shamokin.