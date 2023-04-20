SELINSGROVE — A New York man is jailed in lieu of $1 million in Snyder County Prison on kidnapping and violation of a protection-of-abuse order.
Christopher J. Comfort, 41, is accused of violating a PFA issued in New York after he was caught with his 16-year-old daughter in a Shamokin Dam motel room on Wednesday, court records filed by borough police said.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer from the Wyoming County (New York) Sheriff's Office contacted Shamokin Dam Police to notify them that there was an active arrest warrant for Comfort and they had tracked his cellphone to the area near the motel.
Comfort's daughter was reported as having run away from a foster home and was believed to be with her father, despite a PFA issued in New York barring him from having contact with her, court records said.
Borough police were able to obtain surveillance video at the motel and determined which room Comfort was in.
A search warrant was obtained and police found him in the room with the teen. Marijuana was also confiscated from the room, court records said.
The teen was turned over to child protective services in Wyoming County, New York, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
Comfort was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, violating a PFA and drug charges before District Judge John H. Reed and is being held in lieu of $1 million pending extradition to New York.