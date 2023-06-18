New York Times bestselling author and Danville native Riley Sager returns to Harrisburg on June 27 to promote his latest novel.
Sager's new thriller "The Only One Left" releases on Tuesday. Sager, better known as Todd Ritter in Montour County where he grew up, will appear at Midtown Scholar Book, 1302 N. Third St., Harrisburg, at 7 p.m. June 27 where he will join fellow bestselling author Ruth Ware as she promotes her new novel "Zero Days."
"Harrisburg was so much fun last year that I'm going back from with a friend," said Sager, a 1992 graduate of Danville Area High School and current resident of Princeton, New Jersey. "I found out that Ruth's new book was coming out on the same day as mine. I emailed her and asked her to meet up and have a joint event."
Sager, coined by USA Today as a "suspense master," is a New York Times bestselling author of seven novels, most recently “Survive the Night" and "The House Across The Lake." His first novel as Sager, “Final Girls,” has been published in 30 countries and won the ITW Thriller Award for Best Hardcover Novel. His latest book "The Only One Left" is published by Dutton Books.
"The Only One Left" is loosely inspired by the true story of Lizzie Borden, who was acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepfather in 1892. Sager said he started thinking about what Lizzie Borden would be like if she lived to a very old age and needed someone to take care of her.
The story focuses on home-health aide Kit McDeere who is assigned to take care of a woman named Lenora Hope, who everyone thinks murdered her family when she was 17. Lenora can't speak or walk, but she can move her left hand and can use it to type. Lenora types to Kit that she wants to tell her everything.
"It's a story of Kit helping Lenora tell her story, and there's so much more to that night than people think," said Sager.
Sager even created a Lizzie Borden-esque schoolyard chant: "At seventeen, Lenora Hope/Hung her sister with a rope. Stabbed her father with a knife/Took her mother’s happy life. 'It wasn’t me,' Lenora said/But she’s the only one not dead." Sager said it was the very first thing he wrote, even before he knew what the book would be about and before he had character names.
Last year's novel
The 2022 novel "The House Across The Lake" got mixed reviews for incorporating a supernatural aspect.
"It got mixed reviews," said Sager. "It's a weird book, it gets a little crazy, and people aren't expecting it and some weren't ready to go along for the ride."
Nevertheless, it was a big success, spending several weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List.
According to a Publishers Weekly review of "The Only One Left," Sager "offers his usual array of jaw-dropping twists…. Fans of Daphne du Maurier will enjoy this superior nail-biter.”
Walmart also selected it to be in the summer thriller section of its book club. This special edition, exclusive to Walmart stores and walmart.com, includes a welcome note from Sager and a Q&A about the book that ranges from insightful to silly, according to Sager.
'A packed house'
Alex Brubaker, manager of Midtown Scholar Book Store, said they are thrilled to host Sager again.
"It's always a special moment when we see a local Pennsylvania author make it big, and Riley is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in fiction," said Brubaker. "It'll definitely be a packed house in Harrisburg."
The event at Mid-Town is an in-person conversation with Sager and Ware about their new thrillers.
This is a ticketed event. Every ticket includes a signed copy of the book(s) and general admission entry. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is general admission; first come, first served. Book personalization and signing to follow the presentation.
Additional signed copies of Riley and Ruth's previous books may be purchased at the event.
This event is available via livestream and requires the purchase of the book and USPS Priority shipping. U.S. addresses only. The exclusive live-stream link will be sent at least one hour in advance of the event.
Sager’s 10-day book tour started on Monday at the Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will make stops in Texas, Louisiana, Pittsburgh, New York, and Harrisburg. His final event is at Barnes & Noble in Princeton, N.J., on June 29.