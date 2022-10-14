SELINSGROVE — New York Times columnist and bestselling author David Brooks will deliver the lecture “Education and Civic Purpose in a Polarized Society” at Susquehanna University later this month.
The lecture will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, in Weber Chapel Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Brooks will discuss current discourse in American politics and culture, the media’s role in covering the divisiveness and what impact the divide has on the integrity of our democracy.
The author of several bestselling books, a biweekly opinion column for The New York Times and a regular analyst on PBS’ “NewsHour” and NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Brooks is currently teaching a course at Yale University.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Chicago and honorary degrees from several schools, including Williams College, New York University, Brandeis University and Occidental College.