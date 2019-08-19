FILE - In this May 13, 2019, file photo New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house Monday, May 13, 2019, in Staten Island, N.Y. After five years of investigations and protests, New York City's police commissioner on Monday, Aug. 19, fired Pantaleo, an officer involved in the 2014 chokehold death of an unarmed black man whose dying cries of "I can't breathe" fueled a national debate over race and police use of force.