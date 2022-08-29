SHAMOKIN — The third annual Recovery Walk and Festival is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in downtown Shamokin.
The event is held to celebrate those who are recovering from Substance Use Disorder and support Oasis Community Recovery Club's efforts to provide help to the community.
The day begins with a two-mile walk through downtown Shamokin and loops back to Independence Street where the street festival begins. It is a $25 registration fee.
There will be music, food, games, raffles and resource information tables of services and support available in the local community for those in need of Substance Use Disorder help.
Registration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The walk begins at 1 p.m. The festival is until 4 p.m.