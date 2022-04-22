DANVILLE — Objectors to a proposed solar panel farm say the company behind it, Montour Solar One, failed to properly complete the application for a conditional use under Montour County zoning ordinance.
Two witnesses also testified Thursday that they have spotted a threatened bird several times in the Talen Energy-owned field in Anthony Township where Montour Solar One would plant some of the solar panels.
Environmental attorney William Cluck, of Harrisburg, who represents township residents Stephen and Renee Goocey, of 104 Preserve Road, immediately filed a motion as the hearing resumed on Thursday morning requesting denial of the application for the project because it was incomplete. The hearing officer, attorney Rob Davidson, of Bloomsburg, said Cluck first would have to present evidence to the Montour County commissioners, who are conducting the hearing, to support the motion before there could be a ruling.
The commissioners ultimately will decide whether the project meets the requirements of a conditional use of the land.
Talen Energy, owner of the coal-fired Montour power plant near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group, a renewable energy company, formed Montour Solar One to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately 310 of those acres in Anthony Township — that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The township is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission.
Stephen Goocey testified that part of the company’s application for the conditional use of the land indicates it would rely on existing vegetation to act as a buffer for parts of the project. He said the existing vegetation does not meet the requirements of the county ordinance governing solar panels.
Using a PowerPoint presentation, Goocey showed a photo of the hedge row he said was shot about two weeks ago.
“Your site plans are totally inaccurate,” Cluck told attorney Michael Klein, of Harrisburg, who is representing Montour Solar One.
Montour Solar One previously indicated it plans to seek a waiver to a requirement that it provide a complete buffer to block its solar panels from view.
Chris Wilson, the landscape architectural analyst who designed the vegetative buffer around the project, testified via video feed on April 6 that because of the Goocey property’s elevation, the buffer to completely block the couple’s view of the solar panels would require trees up to 80 feet high. Wilson, of Kimley-Horn, a Warrenville, Ohio, engineering and planning firm, said that because of the setback and elevation of the property, “We do not find a feasible solution to screening.”
The county ordinance regulating solar fields requires a fully screened facility within 36 months.
Goocey on Thursday also displayed colored parcel maps on the PowerPoint screen as he said certain parcels were not on the applicant’s list of landowners who are leasing out their land for the project. He said the application narrative does not explain what parcels are in the project area.
Goocey and others also testified they did not receive notice of the conditional use hearing from Montour Solar One. The county notified them.
Endangered bird
Another Preserve Road resident, Jimmy Holdren, who also lives across the road from the proposed solar project area, said he had environmental concerns about the project. The Talen-owned field proposed for the project had been used to grow crops in past years. It is weeds this year, said Holdren.
“I don’t particularly care for the view of seeing solar panels,” he said. “I’m not opposed to solar panels. I don’t like them across the road.”
He said the field also is a wildlife habitat, and he recently has seen a Northern harrier, which is a medium-size raptor found in Canada and the northern United States. Holdren said he studies birds’ features because he has done woodcarvings of birds for 45 years. He researched the bird he had seen flying around the field. He read from a Pennsylvania Game Commission document that identifies the Northern harrier as a threatened species. He said he saw the harrier, distinct because of its “white rump, salmon breast and almost owl-shaped head,” numerous times since February. He was unable to get a photo of what he estimated was a first-year juvenile.
Another Preserve Road neighbor, Ronald Johnston, testified he saw possibly two of the Northern harriers.
Todd Ulrich testified that neither his nor his neighbor’s property was listed on the company’s noise study document. When Klein asked him if he is opposed to the project, Ulrich replied, “I have some reservations.”
He also answered that he would not object to a noise study at his house.
Andria Lamay, using information she compiled from the county tax assessment office, testified that there were discrepancies between the assessment and the applicant’s documents that identified property owners. County Solicitor Michael Dennehy said, though, the county documents show both the property address and the billing address for taxes.
The hearing resumes this morning at 9 in the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St., Danville.