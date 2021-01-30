SUNBURY — Sunbury now has two contenders in the mayoral race after former city administrator Jody Ocker announced she would seek the job in 2021.
"After long and careful consideration, I am announcing I will run for mayor of the city," Ocker said. "I am a daughter of this city and I care deeply for the community where I grew up. I love the setting at the heart of the Susquehanna River and our rich heritage. It has been sad to see the decline of the city over the years."
Ocker, an Independent, said it will take leadership for the city to thrive.
"But it won’t happen by accident," she said. "It will take leadership and a City Council that is prepared to support community and economic development for our future."
Ocker, who if elected would be the first female mayor in city history, said she learned a lot in her two years as administrator.
"I had the privilege of working with employees in all city departments," she said. "I reviewed and updated the entire city code and authored over 20 new ordinances. I formed the Sunbury Community Partnership Forum to connect many organizations and agencies for a collaborative effort to pursue community and economic development. I worked with Glen Raven, Focus Central PA, DRIVE, and Rep. Lynda Culver regarding the closing of the textile mill that resulted in the gifting of parcels of land to the city and to DRIVE for future development."
Ocker said she also saw resistance from council members.
"I also observed members of council resistant to change and unable to implement strategies that would promote improved budgeting, efficient city operations, and community/economic development," she said "It’s time for leadership and change."
Ocker said she will support the police department if elected.
"As mayor, I will support our police department in pursuing accreditation, building positive relationships with our community, and making our city safe for everyone," she said.
"When I was the city administrator, I advocated for and secured the grant for the city’s participation in the Strategic Management Planning (STMP) Program. If elected, I will work with all council members to follow through on recommendations from the STMP consultant’s report to ensure the city’s financial health for the future and improve city operations and services. I will also continue the partnerships I have already established and form new ones to pursue community and economic development."
Ocker said because of the COVID-19 pandemic Sunbury needs to rebuild.
"The pandemic has had a devastating impact on communities across the region," she said. "There will be economic recovery and Sunbury needs a mayor and members of council prepared to embrace and guide change for the city to thrive again. I served my country for 28 years as a Nurse Corps officer in the Air Force, retiring in December 2017 at the rank of colonel. My experience in the military taught me to form and lead teams to accomplish a mission. Now I want to use my experience and leadership skills to serve my community as mayor."
Current Councilman Josh Brosious, a Republican, is the only other candidate at this point to announce.
Ocker graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1982, Bloomsburg University in 1989 with a bachelor of science in nursing and in 1996 graduated from the University of Maryland at Baltimore with a master of science in nursing.
Ocker is a Retired Colonel from the United States Air Force since 2017.
"Jody (Ocker) did a fantastic job for the city for two years," Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "I believe she has the best interest at heart to do what is right for the community if she were to win the election."