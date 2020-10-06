SUNBURY — Sunbury will not hold an official trick-or-treat night on Oct. 31, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
“The City Council is committed to promoting the health and safety of Sunbury residents," she said. "After careful consideration and discussion by council, Sunbury will not hold an 'official' Trick-or-Treat time for Halloween 2020, given the possible impact on the health of participants."
Ocker said while no official trick-or-treating event will be held, the city in no way opposes the practice of trick or treating if it is done safely with the appropriate application of guidance issued by state and federal officials and agencies intended to reduce the risk of illness transmission.
"The council supports decision-making by residents and children’s parents or guardians on whether to participate in trick or treating or other Halloween activities," she said. "The city will provide special services in anticipation of private Halloween and trick-or-treating activities. This will include an increase in police presence and interaction throughout the city from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31."
Ocker said the normal 9 p.m. curfew will remain in effect for minors.
"Council asks everyone to do their part to protect the health of themselves and others," she said. "The city can’t condone random door-to-door trick-or-treating across the entire community. However, there may be families who want to dress the kids up in costumes and visit a few known neighbors, friends and extended family. For individuals or families intending to trick or treat or attend organized events like Trunk or Treat or the Sunbury Fire Police Reverse Halloween Parade, wear cloth facemasks (under or over the Halloween mask) and keep your distance from people outside your own household."
Chief Brad Hare said he wants to see everyone safe.
"Just follow the guidelines and have fun," Hare said. "We will not be out arresting people for trick-or-treating."