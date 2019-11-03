Food inspections

The kitchen at the Americus Hose Company in Sunbury.

Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.state.pa.us/web/inspection/publicinspectionsearch.aspx

MONTOUR COUNTY

WINTERSTEEN CUSTOM BUTCHERING

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food preparation unit was held at 44°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

UNIDA PIZZA

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ice chute door on soda machine, a food-contact surface, was observed with mold-like substance accumulations and not clean to sight and touch.)

NORTHUMBERLAND 

EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1

Date of report: 10/30/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ice Machine has an accumulation of dust and debris.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Grill and fryer area and the cooler vents.)

GOODE FOOD

Date of report: 10/30/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE

Date of report: 10/30/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cooler unit and sandwich prep station, has a slight accumulation of food residue.)

SUNBURY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1

Date of report: 10/30/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed cooking equipment, in fryer/grill area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Air vents in back storage/freezer area, Cooler floor and vents, and shelves in the kitchen area around the fryers/grill.)

AMERICUS HOSE CO.

Date of report: 10/27/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (cooler vents, shelves, sides of fryer, floor under fryer, etc.)

KND’S PIZZA

Date of report: 10/27/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cutting boards are worn and have deep cuts that are not easily cleanable.) 2 (Fans in kitchen/dishwashing area have dust accumulation. Ceiling tiles in storage area and in kitchen area have some cracks and chips.) 3 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Pizza cooler and sandwich station cooler)

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART

Date of report: 10/27/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Floor in the office and walk in cooler areas are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)

WASHINGTON TAVERN

Date of report: 10/27/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — walk-in cooler vents.) 2 (Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)

BUZZ`S PIZZA & SUB SHOP

Date of report: 10/25/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bologna, custard pies and coleslaw held at 46*-50°F, in the dessert case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Food facility preparing sausage using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.)

FIREHOUSE WINERY

Date of report: 10/21/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/21/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALVIN E. LONG POST 504

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARM BAR

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Ice machine bin covered with a piece of plastic due to door being broken. Plastic is only allowed for temporary fix. Door needs to be replaced.) 2 (Restrooms do not have self-closing doors. Repeat violation.) 3 (Box of uncooked chicken stored on beer kegs in walk-in cooler.) 4 (Hood filters at grill/deep fryer and in the rear kitchen have accumulation of dust/grease. Repeat violation.)

BURGER KING

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CATINO’S VINO

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

  

GREYSTONE DINER & BAR

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE

Date of report: 10/17/2019

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PALMER`S DINER

Date of report: 10/15/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN CHURCH

Date of report: 10/12/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RED’S CORNER EATERY AT MT CARMEL FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 10/12/2019

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40401H

Date of report: 10/11/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN’S TAVERN

Date of report: 10/11/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Outside door located in the kitchen stairwell area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2 (Single use sour cream containers being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)

WORK FOUNDATIONS +

Date of report: 10/11/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

40 & 8 CLUB

Date of report: 10/10/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Drain line for the fan box in the walk-in cooler is leaking. No food was stored under leak.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #6569

Date of report: 10/10/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPIKE’S CAFE

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2 A food employee was observed touching burger buns, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 3 (Food facility does not have a proper three-compartment sink (bowl-shaped bottom required for cleaning slushie machine containers) for manual warewashing.) 4 (The handwash sink in the kitchen area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed lettuce in the sink.)

HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY

Date of report: 10/08/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None 

MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 10/08/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHOWCASE BILLIARDS

Date of report: 10/07/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOP STAR EXPRESS #0124

Date of report: 10/07/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAYSIDE INN

Date of report: 10/07/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA TOWN

Date of report: 10/07/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Restrooms were updated but self-closers not installed on restroom doors.) 2 (Ice scoop observed stored with handle in contact with ice in ice bin.) 3 (Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in storage area and walk-in cooler.)

BENTON CIDER MILL T-1 TFS 3

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CRABBY LARRYS SEAFOOD TFS 3

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS AT HAUNTED HOUSE

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LOCH’S MAPLE/ICE CREAM TFS 3

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VANCE’S APPLE DUMPLINGS TFS 3

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ACORNLEY’S FUNNEL CAKES/RED GARTER TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BASON’S COFFEE STAND TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BISSINGER’S T-2 TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHOCOLATE MOONSHINE TFS3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY PRIDE FOOD TFS2

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FOLK’S BATTER DIPPED VEG TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FOUGHT’S CATERING TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GEISE’S APPLE BUTTER TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACKIE’S FRENCH FRIES TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KARSCHNER’S CONCESSION TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHUMAN’S ROASTED CORN TFS 3

Date of report:  10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER’S CONCESSION TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SOUPIE STAND

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPENCER’S CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK TFS 3

Date of report: 10/03/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed chicken being cooled in refrigerator, in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method.) 2 (Cooling observed in plastic tub with lid, inside household refrigerator.) 3 (Household food was held at 47°F, in the trailer area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

THE COUNTRY CORNER CAFE

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

BEST BOWL

Date of report: 10/21/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Wooden table in kitchen is not painted or sealed to be non-absorbent.) 2 (Wooden table in kitchen is not painted or sealed to be non-absorbent.) 2 (No sign or poster posted in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

A PLUS 40411H

Date of report: 10/18/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet, down stream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

CAMPBELL’S MILLS MFF-3

Date of report: 10/18/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEO’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 10/18/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/18/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHADE MOUTAIN VINEYARD & WINERY

Date of report: 10/18/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ENTENMANN’S OUTLET-BUDGET BAKERY

Date of report: 10/10/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

Date of report: 10/10/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.)

FULLER’S STORE

Date of report: 10/08/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Pre-packaged sub and sandwich labels do not include sub-ingredients. Repeat violation.)

SHEETZ #235

Date of report: 10/08/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Condensate/leak observed on bottom of insulated coolant lines at the gooseneck pipes in both walk-in coolers. No product to be stored directly under leaks until repaired/corrected.)

STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063

Date of report: 10/08/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs and chemical station connected downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)

JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Shutoff valve observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Shutoff valve observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/04/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOT’S TAVERN

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No covered trash receptacle in employee nor public women’s restrooms for proper disposal of feminine products.)

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Kitchen drain line leaking in basement and pooling on floor.)

LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.) 2 (Single-use sporks not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by students.)

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Beverage Air sliding 2-door refrigerator observed with ambient temperature of 60*F instead of 41*F or below. Unit not to be used to store TCS foods unless repaired. Unit may be replaced. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up.) 2 (41 peach yogurts registering 57*F instead of 41*F or less. Yogurts were held in refrigerator more than 2 hours. All were disposed of. ~$7.00 value.)

SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 10/02/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG AUCTION-SALEBARN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10/01/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY

MARY’S KITCHEN AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 10/23/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Water to handsink was not turned on. Handsink must be on and available for use during all sales hours.) 2 (Pre-packaged soups, pickles, etc... in refrigerator not labeled with name of manufacturer, address of manufacturer, weight or volume and full ingredient statement to include all sub-ingredients.)

MCDONALD’S #31107

Date of report: 10/23/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Black duct tape on the front of the frappe machine is not approved for this use. Machine surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2 (Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet. Atmospheric vacuum breaker top is loose and should be examined to verify proper functioning.) 3 (Heavy dust buildup on wall behind ice machine in back of facility.) 4 (Container of cleaning tablets stored co-mingled with coffee syrups and spoons on refrigerator door shelf at service counter.) 5 (1 refrigerator was not working at coffee machine at service counter. Ambient 66*F. Refrigerator not to be used to store any TCS foods until it has been corrected.) 6 (Accumulation of dust on top of self-service soda fountain machine and on monitor and electrical cords above the pie hot-hold box. Black mold-like growth on caulking at back of 3-compartment sink at wall juncture.) 7 (Bag of milk for coffee registering 59*F instead of 45*F or below. Milk was in a refrigerator that was not working. Bag was in refrigerator less than 5 minutes according to employees. Bag was removed and placed in proper cold-holding unit.)

BYERLY BROTHER’S INC

Date of report: 10/16/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST

Date of report: 10/16/2019

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER’S CUSTOM BUTCHERING

Date of report: 10/16/2019

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Sample to be submitted this week and owner will call sanitarian with results.)

PIZZA PHI

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WRIGHT WAY CATERING

Date of report: 10/09/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERKINS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 10/07/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Fan guards in walk-in cooler observed with black mold-like buildup and heavy dust on evaporator fins.) 2 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.)

