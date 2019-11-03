Food service location inspections from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.state.pa.us/web/inspection/publicinspectionsearch.aspx
MONTOUR COUNTY
WINTERSTEEN CUSTOM BUTCHERING
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food preparation unit was held at 44°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
UNIDA PIZZA
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ice chute door on soda machine, a food-contact surface, was observed with mold-like substance accumulations and not clean to sight and touch.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
EAST SUNBURY HOSE CO. #1
Date of report: 10/30/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ice Machine has an accumulation of dust and debris.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Grill and fryer area and the cooler vents.)
GOODE FOOD
Date of report: 10/30/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LITTLE ADDY’S CAFE
Date of report: 10/30/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Cooler unit and sandwich prep station, has a slight accumulation of food residue.)
SUNBURY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1
Date of report: 10/30/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed cooking equipment, in fryer/grill area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Air vents in back storage/freezer area, Cooler floor and vents, and shelves in the kitchen area around the fryers/grill.)
AMERICUS HOSE CO.
Date of report: 10/27/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (cooler vents, shelves, sides of fryer, floor under fryer, etc.)
KND’S PIZZA
Date of report: 10/27/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cutting boards are worn and have deep cuts that are not easily cleanable.) 2 (Fans in kitchen/dishwashing area have dust accumulation. Ceiling tiles in storage area and in kitchen area have some cracks and chips.) 3 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Pizza cooler and sandwich station cooler)
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART
Date of report: 10/27/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Floor in the office and walk in cooler areas are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)
WASHINGTON TAVERN
Date of report: 10/27/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — walk-in cooler vents.) 2 (Floor in the kitchen area is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.)
BUZZ`S PIZZA & SUB SHOP
Date of report: 10/25/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bologna, custard pies and coleslaw held at 46*-50°F, in the dessert case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Food facility preparing sausage using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan.)
FIREHOUSE WINERY
Date of report: 10/21/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OAKLYN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/21/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALVIN E. LONG POST 504
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARM BAR
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Ice machine bin covered with a piece of plastic due to door being broken. Plastic is only allowed for temporary fix. Door needs to be replaced.) 2 (Restrooms do not have self-closing doors. Repeat violation.) 3 (Box of uncooked chicken stored on beer kegs in walk-in cooler.) 4 (Hood filters at grill/deep fryer and in the rear kitchen have accumulation of dust/grease. Repeat violation.)
BURGER KING
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CATINO’S VINO
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREYSTONE DINER & BAR
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAFFER VENISON FARMS STORE
Date of report: 10/17/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PALMER`S DINER
Date of report: 10/15/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 10/12/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RED’S CORNER EATERY AT MT CARMEL FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 10/12/2019
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40401H
Date of report: 10/11/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN’S TAVERN
Date of report: 10/11/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Outside door located in the kitchen stairwell area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2 (Single use sour cream containers being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)
WORK FOUNDATIONS +
Date of report: 10/11/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
40 & 8 CLUB
Date of report: 10/10/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Drain line for the fan box in the walk-in cooler is leaking. No food was stored under leak.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #6569
Date of report: 10/10/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPIKE’S CAFE
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.) 2 A food employee was observed touching burger buns, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 3 (Food facility does not have a proper three-compartment sink (bowl-shaped bottom required for cleaning slushie machine containers) for manual warewashing.) 4 (The handwash sink in the kitchen area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed lettuce in the sink.)
HOLLYWOOD PIZZA AND BAKERY
Date of report: 10/08/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 10/08/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHOWCASE BILLIARDS
Date of report: 10/07/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0124
Date of report: 10/07/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAYSIDE INN
Date of report: 10/07/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA TOWN
Date of report: 10/07/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Restrooms were updated but self-closers not installed on restroom doors.) 2 (Ice scoop observed stored with handle in contact with ice in ice bin.) 3 (Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in storage area and walk-in cooler.)
BENTON CIDER MILL T-1 TFS 3
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CRABBY LARRYS SEAFOOD TFS 3
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIL’ ORBITS DONUTS AT HAUNTED HOUSE
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LOCH’S MAPLE/ICE CREAM TFS 3
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VANCE’S APPLE DUMPLINGS TFS 3
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ACORNLEY’S FUNNEL CAKES/RED GARTER TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BASON’S COFFEE STAND TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BISSINGER’S T-2 TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHOCOLATE MOONSHINE TFS3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY PRIDE FOOD TFS2
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FOLK’S BATTER DIPPED VEG TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FOUGHT’S CATERING TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GEISE’S APPLE BUTTER TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACKIE’S FRENCH FRIES TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KARSCHNER’S CONCESSION TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHUMAN’S ROASTED CORN TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S CONCESSION TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SOUPIE STAND
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPENCER’S CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK TFS 3
Date of report: 10/03/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed chicken being cooled in refrigerator, in containers with tight fitting lids, which is not a proper cooling method.) 2 (Cooling observed in plastic tub with lid, inside household refrigerator.) 3 (Household food was held at 47°F, in the trailer area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
THE COUNTRY CORNER CAFE
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
BEST BOWL
Date of report: 10/21/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Wooden table in kitchen is not painted or sealed to be non-absorbent.) 2 (Wooden table in kitchen is not painted or sealed to be non-absorbent.) 2 (No sign or poster posted in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
A PLUS 40411H
Date of report: 10/18/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet, down stream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
CAMPBELL’S MILLS MFF-3
Date of report: 10/18/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEO’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 10/18/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/18/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHADE MOUTAIN VINEYARD & WINERY
Date of report: 10/18/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ENTENMANN’S OUTLET-BUDGET BAKERY
Date of report: 10/10/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
Date of report: 10/10/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.)
FULLER’S STORE
Date of report: 10/08/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Pre-packaged sub and sandwich labels do not include sub-ingredients. Repeat violation.)
SHEETZ #235
Date of report: 10/08/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Condensate/leak observed on bottom of insulated coolant lines at the gooseneck pipes in both walk-in coolers. No product to be stored directly under leaks until repaired/corrected.)
STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063
Date of report: 10/08/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs and chemical station connected downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet.)
JACKS MOUNTAIN FREEZE
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Shutoff valve observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Shutoff valve observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/04/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOT’S TAVERN
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No covered trash receptacle in employee nor public women’s restrooms for proper disposal of feminine products.)
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Kitchen drain line leaking in basement and pooling on floor.)
LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.) 2 (Single-use sporks not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by students.)
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Beverage Air sliding 2-door refrigerator observed with ambient temperature of 60*F instead of 41*F or below. Unit not to be used to store TCS foods unless repaired. Unit may be replaced. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up.) 2 (41 peach yogurts registering 57*F instead of 41*F or less. Yogurts were held in refrigerator more than 2 hours. All were disposed of. ~$7.00 value.)
SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 10/02/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG AUCTION-SALEBARN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10/01/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
MARY’S KITCHEN AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 10/23/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Water to handsink was not turned on. Handsink must be on and available for use during all sales hours.) 2 (Pre-packaged soups, pickles, etc... in refrigerator not labeled with name of manufacturer, address of manufacturer, weight or volume and full ingredient statement to include all sub-ingredients.)
MCDONALD’S #31107
Date of report: 10/23/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Black duct tape on the front of the frappe machine is not approved for this use. Machine surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2 (Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet. Atmospheric vacuum breaker top is loose and should be examined to verify proper functioning.) 3 (Heavy dust buildup on wall behind ice machine in back of facility.) 4 (Container of cleaning tablets stored co-mingled with coffee syrups and spoons on refrigerator door shelf at service counter.) 5 (1 refrigerator was not working at coffee machine at service counter. Ambient 66*F. Refrigerator not to be used to store any TCS foods until it has been corrected.) 6 (Accumulation of dust on top of self-service soda fountain machine and on monitor and electrical cords above the pie hot-hold box. Black mold-like growth on caulking at back of 3-compartment sink at wall juncture.) 7 (Bag of milk for coffee registering 59*F instead of 45*F or below. Milk was in a refrigerator that was not working. Bag was in refrigerator less than 5 minutes according to employees. Bag was removed and placed in proper cold-holding unit.)
BYERLY BROTHER’S INC
Date of report: 10/16/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST
Date of report: 10/16/2019
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S CUSTOM BUTCHERING
Date of report: 10/16/2019
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Sample to be submitted this week and owner will call sanitarian with results.)
PIZZA PHI
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WRIGHT WAY CATERING
Date of report: 10/09/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERKINS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 10/07/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Fan guards in walk-in cooler observed with black mold-like buildup and heavy dust on evaporator fins.) 2 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.)