SUNBURY — A Dollar General Corporation executive said Wednesday the company hopes to reopen its store on Market Street in Sunbury.
The story has been temporarily closed because a state inspection deemed part of the structure unsafe.
"Our team is working with the landlord and we hope to reopen soon,” Katie Ellison, senior manager for Dollar General Corporation said Wednesday.
"We do not yet have a timeline on the required repairs. In the interim, we welcome customers to shop our other Sunbury location at 2443 State Route 61.”
According to report submitted to city officials and acquired through a Right to Know filed by The Daily Item, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, inspected the structure at 408-412 Market St. on July 27 and found five violations, including “unsafe conditions because structural members are incapable of supporting nominal loads and load effects.”
The violation means the beams inside the structure in the back of the building are not strong enough to support snow or rain that might accumulate on the roof, according to property owner Marlene Giordiano, of Wynnewood.
Giordiano said she plans to repair the structure, which also has nine apartment units housing 18 residents above the store.
Giordiano originally said an air conditioning system was installed incorrectly and that caused the damage, but on Wednesday said clarified that the problem was not the result the contractor who installed the unit, but a previous contractor who made repairs.
“I misspoke and it was not any fault of the people who installed the air conditioning unit,” she said.
City Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said the code office is working with Giordiano and Dollar General and hopes the store reopens.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said residents inside the structure are not being asked to leave.
The inspector, Ken Marino, of Northeast Inspection Consultants, of Childs, said in his report the back part of the building where Dollar General houses its warehouse, is where the issue is with the beams.
Marino recommended the owner bring in a structural engineer to evaluate the structural members of the beams and other water affected areas and make the necessary structural repairs to the property to bring them to the standards of the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code based on the report provided by Structural Engineering Firm, he wrote.
Giordiano said she has consulted with contractors and engineers and plans on having the property fixed as soon as possible.
Giordiano has 30 days to respond to the violations and have a game plan in place to bring the property back up to code, which she said she does, and has responded.