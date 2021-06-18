Nearly all states recognize Juneteenth in some fashion, at least on paper. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation in 2019 recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in the commonwealth. On Friday, state employees under the governor's jurisdiction were given the day off.
Today celebrations will be held across the nation to commemorate June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas, with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves there were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“This holiday is a time for both celebration and reflection," Wolf said in a release. "It is a time to honor African American history and to recommit ourselves to doing the hard work it will take to truly build a society that lives up to the American dream of equality, liberty and justice for all people."
A Juneteenth Celebration planned for Brandon Park in Williamsport today with the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, which reorganized in 2020, serves Lycoming, Clinton and Northumberland counties. Its Juneteenth Celebration is themed “Celebrating Who We Are.” Organizational partners include CommUnity Zone in Lewisburg and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity & Inclusion Impact Council.
“Juneteenth is equivalent to the 4th of July for Black Americans because we were not considered in the original one. This holiday is worth honoring, worth celebrating. We built this great nation for free so we deserve this holiday and so much more,” said Melodie Carter-Shaw, Lycoming Tri-County chapter president. “Juneteenth is an important part of American history and should be a national holiday as significant as the 4th of July or any other holiday.”
Most states have been slow to move beyond proclamations issued by governors or resolutions passed by lawmakers. At least seven states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday — Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Minnesota has recognized the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth since 1996, but the statute only obligates the governor to issue a proclamation each year honoring the observance. That's a common situation in the U.S. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has called for making it an official state holiday. The idea has not gotten traction so far in the Minnesota Legislature, the only one in the nation where Democrats control one chamber and Republicans control the other.
This week's declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is putting pressure on more U.S. companies to give their employees the day off, accelerating a movement that took off last year in response to the racial justice protests that swept the country.
Hundreds of top companies had already pledged last year to observe Juneteenth in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. But most private companies take their cues from the federal government — the country's largest employer — in drawing up their holiday calendars. President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, following the passage of a bipartisan Congressional bill.
More than 800 companies have publicly pledged to observe Juneteenth, according to HellaCreative, a group of Black creative professionals in the San Francisco Bay area that launched a campaign last year to build corporate support for making June 19th an official holiday. That is nearly double the number of companies that had joined the pledge last year.
The U.S. Postal Service announced it would remain in operation on Friday and Saturday following Thursday's bill signing.