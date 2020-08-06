SUNBURY — The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) is on track for a record year despite being closed for a month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The success led AOAA Director of Operations Dave Porzi and AOAA Authority vice-chairman Pat Mack to attend the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday and present a $68,500 check to the county. The revenue was generated through fees to ride at the outdoor recreational park in eastern Northumberland County.
"It's our way of saying thank you for the many years of support our board of commissioners has continually given us," said Mack. "It's no secret we've grown as a great tourism destination and an economic development driver. We couldn't have done that without the county support."
The AOAA has given nearly $100,000 in donations to the county since it opened for business in 2014, Mack said.
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.
"We're happy to be able to do this, this year, in spite of the pandemic," said Mack. "We're on track to have a record quarter and a record year in spite of losing one month. That's a great sign of things to come for the AOAA."
The money will be placed in the general fund, said Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.
"There has been in the past five years great cooperation with all of you, your board, and now people realize that they might not ride a four-wheeler, but they still will get something out of it," said Schiccatano. "It helps promote Northumberland County."
Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best echoed Schiccatano's statements.
"I continue to be so proud of everything you all have become," said Best. "You truly are a gem."