BEAVER SPRINGS — Snyder County is reconsidering how to make improvements at Faylor Lake after receiving three bids that came in thousands of dollars over budget, according to board chairman Joe Kantz.
The county received a $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with which they planned, along with $70,000 in county funds, to add a restroom, install a handicap-accessible boat dock and expand the parking area.
However, three bids received for the estimated $130,000 project came in ranging from $219,000 to $302,000, Kantz said.
"The cost of everything is going up," he said.
The commissioners will seek other funding sources and options to get the project completed at the 800-acre property that features the 140-acre lake.
