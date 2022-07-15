SUNBURY — The summer repair project for the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is expected to be finished by the end of next week and boating season should start by the end of the end of the month, according to park officials.
Jared Fencil, assistant Regional Manager for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources's Bureau of State Parks Region 1, reported on Friday that the causeway has been removed. The inflation process has been going well.
"The lake level is rising slowly, and not quite to full pool yet," said Fencil. "Barring any unforeseen circumstances we expect to have a full lake by the end of next week. Courtesy launch docks will be placed at the State Park Boat Ramp at the end of the month."
The inflation process of the dam began on July 6. The speed of the inflation process will be dependent on river levels and may take up to two weeks or more before Lake Augusta is at its normal summer level, park officials said.
The $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
Bag six, the second one from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A routine bag replacement was set for fall 2021, but high river levels and lower temperatures prevented the project, postponing it until this year.