Valley business leaders recognize that providing affordable, accessible child care is an investment they have to support.
"Child care can be one of the great equalizers," said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. "I think it deserves an investment by all business leaders."
The administration at Evangelical has been taking a close look at the issue, exploring ways to assist employees who struggle to maintain a work-home balance and are even opting to leave the job due to child care issues.
"We are talking about offering a child care benefit. I do think it's a big part of being an attractive employer," said Aucker who is currently trying to fill 200 vacancies.
Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said child care may have to become another benefit provided by employers "equivalent to health care, vision and dental."
Until the government begins investing significantly in early child care and learning, groups like the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) will continue to work to expand access to high-quality programs, including encouraging businesses to partner on providing day care opportunities for its employees like Sheetz, which has a 24-hour child care facility in Claysburg serving its workforce, and Giant Food Stores which is building a day care facility in Carlisle next to the company headquarters, said Art Thomas, chairman of the Susquehanna Valley ELIC chapter.
"For the past year we've proposed some options that businesses can partake in to help employers, like allowing them to work flexible hours or remotely," he said.
Providing child care vouchers to ease parents' financial burden is also a way to retain or recruit workers, Thomas said.
"If you can give an employee $50 a month for a cellphone, why can't you give them money for child care?" he said.
Ronn Cort, president of Sekisui Kydex, in Bloomsburg, is fully behind supporting families as a way of creating a robust workforce.
"Parents think child care is their responsibility alone. I don't think it is," he said.
Cort's plan to open a 24-hour day care center at his Bloomsburg facility which employs 218 is on hold due to the pandemic, insurance and staffing issues, but he's hopeful it will be realized and other manufacturers will offer a similar benefit either on their own or partnering with other business leaders in their area.
In the meantime, he's giving the 100 employees who are able to work remotely the opportunity.
Most, like Courtney Harris, are mothers with young children.
A customer collaboration specialist for Sekisui Kydex, Harris, of Bloomsburg, lives near the plant but said not having to pay about $400 a month in before- and after-school care for her 8-year-old son "is a relief. It really is saving us a bundle and giving us a chance to catch up on our bills and do some home repairs."
Blake Munns, a customer experience manager and mother of two daughters, ages 2 1/2 years and seven months, said being able to work from home most days and not having to commute daily from Muncy to Bloomsburg has kept her in the position she loves.
"As unfortunate as the pandemic is, the normalizing of work-from-home was a huge blessing to me and my family, especially having two little ones at home," said Munns who had contemplated leaving the company. "I feel as though there are more hours to the day, which caters to my work-life balance — I am able to give more of myself to work, family and myself."
Cort said the remote workers are just as productive as if they were working at the job site.
"This is the future of work, meeting employees where they need to be," he said. But, Cort adds, there are still many employees that have to work on-site to get the job done and they need help, too.
Realizing the importance of child care services on the economy, he has recently joined the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission board which works to raise awareness and financial support for child care and early education investments.
"This is not altruistic, it's selfish. This country's future depends on the investment in early child care," said Cort, who is advocating for child care subsidies to be included among the benefits offered to employees such as medical, vision and dental. "The companies that thrive will have to make it among their portfolio."
He also views the issue from a personal lens. Born in Newark, N.J., in 1964, Cort's parents enrolled him in Head Start, an early education experience that he said kept him out of trouble and on the path to success.
"The difference is what happened to me before age 4 and 5," he said.