SUNBURY — Repairs were made to the damaged bag of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam last week, according to Shikellamy State Park Director Nicholas Sherlock.
Staff from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and consultants performed a thorough inspection of bag 6 and repairs were made to the outside and inside of the bag. Staff will continue the inspection process this week by inflating and deflating the bag, Sherlock said.
Boating season ended Tuesday, Sept. 3, approximately a month before normal closure. Boating season on the Susquehanna River starts in May when the bags of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam are inflated, creating the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta. The season ends each September and the dam is lowered in early October.
After high water in June, the park detected air pressure dropping in Bag 6. During three weeks of around-the-clock work and monitoring, park staff discovered several small punctures in the bag, as well as damage to the air piping system. Staff had successfully made temporary repairs to keep the dam inflated, maintaining the recreational pool for continued public boating and water access.