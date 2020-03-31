SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse did not have an exposure to COVID-19, according to county officials.
“There was a rumor that someone was exposed and we investigated it and no one was exposed to anyone with the virus,” said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schicctano.
The courthouse remains in operation under limited public access as it has for the last two weeks, said President Judge Charles Saylor.
“An employee in the DA’s office was ill and sent home,” said Saylor. “She reports feeling better. The offices will be given a good cleaning.”
The courthouse was not closed down, just the specific department employees went home, said Schiccatano.