SUNBURY — Sunbury Police are warning people who are riding off-road vehicles on the levee that they will be fined and prosecuted if they are caught.
City flood control employees have been visiting the area frequently to repair damage.
Flood Control Department Manager Jeff Lewis asked City Council and Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare to be on notice that the department has been dealing with issues at the levee, which extends from behind Zimmerman Motors, off of the Walnut Street Extension, to Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.
Lewis said there have been cases of damage to the levee from the off-road vehicles.
"We take great pride in keeping Sunbury’s Flood Protection in a state of readiness at all times to protect our friends and neighbors and it hurts to see such disrespect these all-terrains vehicles show them by the damage they are causing to our system,” Lewis said. "The continued use of the flood control levee as an ATV recreation area has caused severe loss of grass cover on the levee, grass cover which protects the levee from erosion which could possibly lead to failure during a high water event."
Lewis said people may not understand the consequences on driving on the area.
"The consequences of the actions of these all-terrain vehicles have a tremendous effect on everyone in the community other than the effects of flooding from levee failure,” Lewis said.
The Sunbury Flood Reduction Project is inspected thoroughly annually by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. The inspection includes everything from maintenance and emergency procedures to physical inspection of system components — pump stations, closure structures, the levee and the wall.
"This inspection rates a system based on all components rated individually as either acceptable, minimally acceptable or unacceptable," Lewis said. "If only one component is rated as unacceptable, then the entire system will receive an unacceptable rating.”
Lewis said the levee has not been damaged to that point, but he is concerned that continued or increasing numbers of off-road vehicles on the levee could become more of a problem down the road.
Lewis said in the past five years, there have been two motorcycle accidents on the levee that resulted in Life Flight being called.
Hare said he and the department are now giving notice to any individuals deciding to take a ride on the levee.
“You will get caught and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
Hare said he has instructed his department, including Cpl. Brad Slack, to patrol the area. He asked residents to report to police immediately if they see anyone driving on the levee.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he backs the department in the stance of no tolerance for off-road vehicles at the levee.
"These vehicles need to stay away from the levee for the safety of themselves and the system," he said. "The levee protects the entire city from floodwaters and police will be taking this matter seriously and anyone caught will be fined."
Hare said Sunbury police caught one individual driving a motorcycle on the levee on Wednesday and the person will now be fined up to $300.
Lewis and Hare said this does not include pedestrians who are out for a walk. Lewis said walking the levee does not hurt the system and he understands people like to get out and get exercise and stroll the area.
“This is for all those who are driving these types of vehicles and doing damage,” Lewis said. "We just want it to stop.”