NORTHUMBERLAND — Property owners in Northumberland Borough will not have a tax increase in 2022.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the borough council members unanimously approved a $1,980,849.62 final budget for next year with the total millage rate of the borough remaining at 32.5 for property owners.
Borough Mayor Dan Berard suggested that next year's budget should include more funding for additional street department employees. Borough Manager Jan Bowman said seasonal employees were unable to be hired this year due to lack of applicants.
The 2021 budget was $1.7 million. The current millage is broken down as follows: 27.5 for general real estate, 2.3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, according to the council.
The biggest differences are in the earned income tax, refunding of prior year expenditures and transfer taxes, said Borough Manager Jan Bowman.
The sewer authority budget makes up $1,726.084.23 of the 2022 budget, which saw an increase of $34,839.68 from last year due to a PennVEST loan increasing its monthly rate, according to borough officials.