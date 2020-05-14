Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are approaching 60,000 in Pennsylvania, while related deaths have exceeded 4,200, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
Health officials announced 938 new COVID-19 cases, including four in Northumberland County and one in Union County.
The Department of Health also confirmed another 275 deaths on Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 4,218.
Statewide, there have now been 59,636 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March. There have been 258 cases in the four Valley counties: 132 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 43 in Union and 33 in Snyder. There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26.
Most of the deaths — 2,896 of 4,218 — have been linked to the 549 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive.
According to state data, 1,982 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, a drop of 76 from Tuesday's data release. There are 433 residents on ventilators, a drop of 23 from Tuesday. Eleven Valley residents are on ventilators today, all in Montour and 1 in Union.
The Department of Health announced 251,559 negative tests have been conducted statewide. In all, the department has recorded about 311,000 coronavirus tests administered in Pennsylvania. Although some people may have been tested multiple times, that figure is about 2.5% of the state's 12.8 million residents.
Hospitals reaching out
Geisinger unveiled a resource center Thursday designed to provide tools, information and guides to employers towards keeping their staff and patrons safe and healthy as businesses reopen.
The resource center at go.geisinger.org/businessresources includes frequently asked questions, best practices, guidance for screening employees, signage kits promoting handwashing and social distancing at the workplace, and more. Virtual consultations are also available upon request.
Additionally, Geisinger Health Plan is offering new virtual and telephonic services to members. These include health coaching, population health programs, behavioral health services and online health resources.
Wellness specialists are partnering with employers to support their particular needs and offer virtual classes and educational activities, stress reduction guidance, motivational challenges and other engaging programs.
For more information about these programs, visit go.geisinger.org/businessresources or call 855-279-1623.
Evangelical Community Hospital officials announced they met with representatives from most of the area nursing homes to help them adhere to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 testing recommendations for residents and employees.