NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough firefighters, police and more than 75 area citizens gathered together at the foot of the King Street Park Gazebo on Monday night to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
The service also paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in all of America's conflicts — stretching as far back as the Revolutionary War.
A marching band from the St. Louis de Montfort Academy, of Herndon, provided the background for the national anthem, and "America the Beautiful."
Opening remarks were by Dick Simpson, former commander, American Legion Post 44, Northumberland, and current commander Gary Persing.
Both stressed the idea that "we must never forget what happened on that day, 22 years ago."
This cannot be forgotten, Simpson said, adding, "The attack on 9/11 will be forever a part of our history as was Peal Harbor."
The main speaker of the night was retired Air Force Col. Jody Ocker.
Ocker recalled how the normal and tranquil morning of Sep. 11, 2001, was broken by news of two planes crashing into the World Trade Center, "and life has never been the same since."
"These acts of terrorism were an attack on our values, our way of life," Ocker said. "They were meant to destroy us, and yet in the midst of the carnage, there were great acts of courage. First responders rushing into the building to save lives."
The acts meant to tear us apart and tear us down only brought us together, Ocker said.
"Today, on this day of remembrance we renew our vow to never forget the lives that were lost: parents, children, spouses, friends, and loved ones, nor the first responders who gave their lives to save others," Ocker said. "May each of us be reminded to live each day of our lives honoring the memory of loved ones lost, and fallen heroes.
"Be kind, have compassion, love deeply, and live well."
After the speech, five Shikellamy JROTC cadets, joined by the color guard from Post 44 came forward and joined in the silent ceremonial five bells, which denotes and honors fallen firefighters.