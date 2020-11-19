DANVILLE — Route 11 is expected to be closed through Tuesday as crews continue to clean up from a rockslide that occurred in Point Township on Monday.
On Thursday, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. began moving debris from the roadway, officials at PennDOT said. The initial slide covered all four lanes of the road near the Montour-Northumberland county line, but one lane was cleared earlier this week.
The contractor is scheduled to continue removing debris through the weekend. The rockslide, which is approximately 2.2 miles west of Danville, was triggered by heavy rainfall on Sunday night, said PennDOT engineer Lloyd E. Ayres.
According to PennDOT, approximately 7,500 tons of rock fell onto the road. Both the northbound and southbound lanes remain closed between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County and Continental Boulevard in Danville, Montour County.
A detour using Route 147, Route 642 and Route 54 is in place. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
This rock slide is southwest of a May 2019 rock slide on Route 11, Ayres noted. "This area of Route 11," he explained, "has a very high and steep rock-cut located along the roadway. The slides have occurred due to the bedding angle of the rock and the continual weathering of the rock."