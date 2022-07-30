SUNBURY — Representatives from Sen. Bob Casey's office met with state, city and county officials this week to tour several properties in Sunbury that are in need of funding.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was happy to see the senator's representatives tour the former Celotex site as well as the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital. Both the properties are in need of funding to move forward, the mayor said.
"They got to see first hand what any money would be going toward," he said. "It was nice to see Sen. Casey's office here in Sunbury."
State Rep. Lynda Culver, Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge and Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer and Jennifer Wakeman of DRIVE, toured the facilities on Thursday, Savidge said.
"We were glad to have been invited by Sunbury to tour several locations showing off the progress that’s being made," Savidge said.
"Some sites included expansion and jobs, others included blight and potential remedies to those situations."
Savidge said he is hopeful to see the properties come back to life.
"Sen. Casey’s staff visited the hospital with city and county officials, along with Jennifer Wakeman and DRIVE employees so we can actively work on returning this property to something prosperous and beneficial for the city and county," he said. "County officials and agencies continue to work with our municipal and federal partners to ensure tangible improvements to the area and to people’s livelihoods. All of us residents benefit when these partnerships prosper."
Brosious said seeing the leaders come together is a good thing for Sunbury.
"These are always productive meetings," he said. "We get to show what we have and what we want to get done to better our community."