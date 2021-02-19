The Valley seemingly missed out this time. Perhaps better news, the winter weather "siege" the Valley has been under is coming to an end.
With forecasts over the course of this week ranging from 3 to 10 inches, the brunt of the two-day storm expected to end this morning across the region swept a little farther south than originally projected.
A winter weather watch scheduled to be in effect until 10 a.m. this morning was canceled Thursday afternoon for all four Valley counties. Just hours after putting a 45 mph speed limit restriction along Interstates 80 and 180, PennDOT lifted the restriction. Soon after, it pulled restrictions on what vehicles would be permitted on I-80 as the storm stayed south of the Valley.
"We always expected (the Valley) to be on the lower end of the projections and by the end of the storm it will be pretty close," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Bob Larson said Thursday evening, noting pockets of snow were expected to continue overnight and end this morning. "The heaviest snow was always forecast to go a little south."
Additionally, Larson said the weekend looks to be dry, a big change from recent weekends where storms have been forecast nearly weekly for the better part of late January and February.
There is the threat of some wet snow on Monday, but nothing major.
Even better news: "Clearly, this siege we've been under, with a storm every two or three days for several weeks, this stretch is now ending," Larson said. "The cold will also lift and we will be going back to a more normal weather pattern."
Vaccine deliveries
Even with the near-miss, the severe weather nationwide continues to hamper the delivery of vaccines across Pennsylvania.
Geisinger once again rescheduled some of its first-dose vaccines scheduled for today, including at its Danville, Lewistown, Jersey Shore and Jenkins Township locations. Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather, the health system announced.
Department of Health Senior Adviser for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin said Thursday that no Moderna vaccines were shipped to Pennsylvania on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. No Pfizer vaccine went out Monday, and limited supplies were shipped Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It is safe to say a majority of providers have been impacted," Mauldin said, encouraging patients to remain in contact with their health care providers. "Our goal is to get it in and get it back out as quickly as possible to providers. Mauldin said the Department of Health still anticipates anyone who has received a first dose of a vaccine will be able to get the second within the time frame for it to be most effective."
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Administration director Randy Padfield said his organization has been working with EMAs across the nation to coordinate vaccine delivery as the winter weather slammed most parts of the country this week.
"While this storm was not near as severe as it could it have been, we still approach every storm with a consistent planning process since we have seen how small changes in a forecast can set in a motion a cascading sequence of events," he said.