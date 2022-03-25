Spring's arrival means people will spend more time outside, on their properties and in public parks for both work and play.
It also brings with it an increased risk of wildfires, according to Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
“Spring is here and that means more people spending time recreating outdoors, which is why it is important to remind the public of the danger of wildfires,” Dunn said in a press release. “One act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind.”
According to the department, 99% of all wildfires are caused by people in Pennsylvania.
“People think it's springtime, it's time to spring clean the yard, rake up the leaves and burn them. It's not a good idea to do,” said Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young. “A lot of people assume it just rained yesterday, so it should be okay to burn today.”
She said that is not always the case.
Mike Kern, chief of DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry’s Forest Fire Protection, said that spring is one of the more susceptible times of year partly because of the lack of foliage on trees to shield the forest floor from the heat of the sun. Also, the wind is a major contributor.
He also said that rain is not always as protective as people might think.
“The interesting thing about spring and Pennsylvania is that you can have rain in the morning, and if it gets dry and windy enough in the afternoon, you know, it can still be dry enough to have a fire,” he said. “It might not be real intense as if it was dry for several days in a row, but it's just because of the exposure of all that dormant vegetation.”
Kern said there is often a misconception smaller fires aren’t dangerous because of the massive fires that are seen on national news. Still, damages vary year to year. In a wet spring, he said damages can be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage — whereas in a dry spring the cost can total several million dollars in damages.
“We have a large state and the past few years, we've been averaging around 1,200 wildfires in a calendar year across the state,” he said. “So there are a lot of fires, you know, they're not necessarily massive wildfires, but the sheer number of them is pretty extensive.”
The DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry issued the following advice for anyone looking to start a fire this spring:
Clear the area around the fire prior to starting it
Keep the fire small and never leave it unattended
Before striking a campfire match, first consider if it is too warm, dry or windy for a fire and if the surrounding area is free of leaves and other combustibles
Make sure there is a ready source of water (bucket or hose) nearby and a rake to extinguish any embers that might escape
When finished with the fire put it out with water until all ashes are cold to the touch.