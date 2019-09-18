HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in 2019 has been detected in a Philadelphia resident. Samples are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The Departments of Health and Environmental Protection strongly recommend that all residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.
Although mosquitoes can bite at any time of the day or night, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active at dawn and dusk. When outdoors, people can avoid mosquito bites by properly and consistently using DEET-containing insect repellants and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing. To keep mosquitoes from entering a home, make sure window and door screens are in place and are in good condition.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) conducts regular surveillance and control to manage mosquito populations around the state. So far, DEP has detected WNV-infected mosquitoes in 32 counties, including all four Valley counties. The mosquitoes that transmit WNV breed in areas with standing and stagnant water. These areas can include urban catch basins, clogged gutters, discarded tires, poorly maintained swimming pools, flowerpots and other types of plastic containers.
— THE DAILY ITEM