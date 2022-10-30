SUNBURY — Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley said the investigation continues today into the deaths of two people who died in a three-alarm city dwelling fire on Saturday.
The coroner said on Sunday that he was not releasing any information on the fire victims or the fire while the investigation moves forward into Monday.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed Saturday that two people died as a result of the fire. The investigation has been turned over to the county coroner and a state police fire marshal, who both were on the scene on Saturday to begin their probes.
Dozens of firefighters from Sunbury and surrounding communities responded to the 5 p.m. alarm and battled the dwelling fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street. The blaze spread to a nearby home, officials said.
Fire personnel and bystanders were able to help a survivor get out of the home through the roof, according to Sunbury Assistant Fire Chief Jay Long.
Long said that when crews first arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and multiple firefighters began to attack the blaze.
Fire crews worked at 330, 334 and 340 Walnut Street, using two ladder trucks. Crews cut into metal roofs of the homes in an attempt to vent smoke from the structures, officials said.
Units were released from the scene around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.