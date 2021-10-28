McALESTER, Okla. — A U.S. Supreme Court order today lifted a stay on Oklahoma's first execution in nearly seven years. The execution is set for 4 p.m. today.
"The application to vacate the stays of execution entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on October 27, 2021, presented to Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court, is granted," the order states.
John Marion Grant, 60, was convicted of the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and is set for lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.