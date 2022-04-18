SUNBURY — An Oklahoma woman will spend a year on probation after pleading guilty Monday to having nine pounds of marijuana in her vehicle after a traffic stop was made by Milton state police on Interstate 80 in Northumberland County in January.
Carrie Mestanza, 40, of Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to felony charges of possessing marijuana after state police said they pulled the vehicle over on Jan. 22.
Troopers then discovered a duffle bag containing the marijuana, according to police.
The case was prosecuted by Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robin Zenzinger, who was able to get a guilty plea.
Mestanza will now return to Oklahoma and be placed on probation, according to Zenzinger.