MIFFLINBURG — Kathy Kron really wanted to see an activity center in Mifflinburg.
She thought the former Mifflinburg Moose lodge would be a good place to put one, so Kron, who said she buys buildings nobody else wants, bought the aging structure.
Now with the help of the Heiter Center in Lewisburg, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Mifflinburg YMCA and the Herr Memorial Library, she is turning the old Moose into a place for the young — and the rest of the community.
The attorney who specializes in elder law bought the two-story brick structure in December for $55,000, but she has had to put in a new heating system and make other renovations. The building, on Chestnut Street, the borough's main thoroughfare, has been vacant since Mifflinburg's Loyal Order of Moose Lodge disbanded approximately three years ago.
"My idea was that Mifflinburg really needed something for the community," Kron said. "There was no place for activities or anything like that. So I thought I would renovate this and hopefully people would come."
Great Susquehanna Valley United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Joanne Troutman said the Heiter Center had been looking for space in Mifflinburg. She said Kron spearheaded that effort.
"She reached out to the Heiter Center," Troutman said. "The Heiter Center involved the United Way."
The United Way, through its Teen Impact Committee, conducted high school focus groups and also interviewed middle school students in Mifflinburg to see what they wanted in a teen center. The high school students wanted a quiet space to drink coffee and talk. The middle schoolers wanted coffee and smoothies, Troutman said. All wanted jobs at the center, including the "bowling cafe" in the basement four-lane bowling alley.
"This is the perfect place to teach job skills," she said.
The open space on the first floor, where the Moose held dinners and parties, would be a good place for performances or an open mic night, Troutman said. That space also includes a bar and a kitchen. The second floor currently is used for storage, Kron said.
Troutman said the Heiter Center plans to hold a meeting next week about the next steps for transforming the building into a teen center.
Kron has spent most of the year renovating the building, and the United Way rounded up a handful of volunteers, including some Girl Scouts, for a cleanup detail on Sunday afternoon. The half dozen or so workers were treated to pizza afterward in the cleaned up bowling alley.
"I think the group we had, we got a lot done," said Seth Joseph, the local United Way's director of development and marketing.
He said it has come a long way.
Kron has had bowling alley mechanic Frank Imler, of East Berlin, near York, coming to work on the pin mechanisms. She said she would like the entire community to use the center, with options to rent the bowling alley for parties or the first floor for events. The teen center would operate during designated hours, so the center would be available for rental at other times.
Kron, who owns nine buildings, including a circa 1800 one-room schoolhouse outside of New Columbia, an old church in Laurelton and a 1700s-era log house in Buffalo Crossroads, seems to enjoy the old Moose lodge the most.
Plans are in the works for a Halloween party Oct. 31 and a haunted house that night and the following two nights in the downtown Mifflinburg building.
"This is the most fun I've had with any of these," she said.