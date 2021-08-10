LEWISBURG — Maintenance staff for Lewisburg Borough discovered approximately eight decades-old tear gas canisters and shotgun shells Tuesday morning that were rendered safe hours later by members of William Cameron Engine Company.
Fire Chief James Blount said the grenade-style canisters and shotgun shells were soaked in water before the vapors were released. The water suppresses the vapors, Blount said, noting that soaking the shells essentially makes them useless.
The canisters and shells were rendered safe at the Wolfe Field complex several hundred feet from occupied structures, Blount said.
“They were never a hazard,” Blount said.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said some of the items were dated from 1962 and 1968. They were left behind years ago when the borough’s police department merged with East Buffalo Township’s force to create the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lowthert said.
The canisters and shells were discovered inside the borough’s garage on North Fifth Street along with old police records as employees worked on records retention and disposal.
William Cameron, law enforcement and Union County Emergency Management were alerted, Lowthert said.
Michelle Dietrich, who heads Union County’s EMA, also said the tear gas didn’t pose any danger.