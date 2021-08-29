SUNBURY — The building sits along Front and Market streets in Sunbury, an unassuming structure not far from the banks of the Susquehanna River. A placard on one exterior wall says “Built 1772.”
The light-colored building holding law offices at 106 Market St., owned by attorney Thomas Boop, is considered by local historians to be the first building built in Sunbury and one of the oldest non-residential structures still in use in Northumberland County. The Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in Northumberland was also built in 1772 — the year that Northumberland County was founded.
“It’s a nice building to have, the clients enjoy the building when they come here,” said Boop, who also studied history in college, of his law office. “It’s in walking distance of the courthouse. For an attorney, it’s always important. It’s a very visible building, so if I have a client coming in (from out of town), it’s very easy to describe to them. Those are important things.”
This is the first in a four-part series over the next four months in which The Daily Item will look at historic buildings that are still in use. Featured in this article are the law offices owned by attorney Thomas Boop, the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Penn’s Tavern and the MacClay-Wolverton House.
Boop’s building was constructed by James Tilghman, the secretary of the Land Office under the later proprietors, in 1772, as the William Penn Land Office. The original section on the north side is the Tilgham House and the section on the south side which extends east on Market Street is the Hall House, according to published articles in The Daily Item and The Williamsport Grit, as well as material published by the Northumberland County Historical Society.
On May 20, 1795, the executors of Tilghman’s estate sold this lot to attorney Charles Hall. About the same time, Hall married Elizabeth Coleman, whose father Robert Coleman, of Cornwall Furnace, was one of the wealthiest men in the state. According to legend, Mr. Coleman ordered the construction of an addition to the home on the corner in 1795 and gave it to them as a wedding present in 1796.
The main building has been used continuously as a law office ever since, passing in ownership eventually to Attorney Carl Rice. Boop came to work for Rice in the summer of 1973 and came on full time in 1974. Boop and law partner Joey Stroaska purchased the property in 1992. Boop solely purchased it in 2001 after Stroaska left the firm.
The building, in its early days, was used as a gathering place. Lorenzo da Pone, Mozart’s librettist who did the librettos for “Cosi Fan Tutti,” “Marriage of Figaro” and “Don Giovanni,” went there for the social atmosphere, according to reports published in The Daily Item and The Williamsport Grit.
The original 1772 structure, which operated as residential for a period of time, is the law office of Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan. The 1795 three-floor structure is the law office of Boop, as well as the O’Connor Law Firm and the headquarters of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Inc. The second floor is residential.
There’s been a lot of interior and exterior improvements, but the structure is intact — The Sunbury Historic Architectural Review Board has limitations on what can be done for renovations on historic buildings. The original fireplaces, while not operational, are still there. Much of the original molding, flooring and brickwork are still intact, as well as an open winding staircase and at least one of the glass-cut chandeliers. Boop said.
“They didn’t really spare any expense when they built it,” said Boop. “You would never build a law office this way today but that’s the way it was built back in the time.”
The Rice family restored the mansion and introduced period pieces and reproductions, Boop said.
Funeral home built in parts
The Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home at 309 Water St., Northumberland, formerly known as the Elliot-Davis House, is considered the oldest home in the borough. The lot was previously owned by Joseph Priestley. The house was built in three parts. The original section, at the rear, was constructed in the 1700s and additions were made in 1811 and 1873. It has operated as a mortuary business since 1927, according to historical society material.
The 44-room, four-story building is embellished with a tower, a slate Mansard roof, heavy cornices, rounded topped windows and stylized corner quoins. The high windows on the first, second and third floors are typical of the Mediterranean Italian villa style. The boxes or Mansard roof is typical of the mid-19th century French Second Empire. The early two-story brick structure facing King Street is a four over four — four rooms on each of two floors stacked on top of one another — central hall Colonial, according to historical society material.
The property has had many owners, including the Elliot family starting in 1860 and the Davis family starting in 1927. Blank purchased the property in 1977, according to historical society material.
Blank declined to be a part of this report, citing health issues.
The law offices and funeral home are not the oldest structures in the county. That distinction belongs to the powder magazine built in 1758 at Fort Augusta in Sunbury, but that specific structure stands as a historic relic untouched by outsiders and preserved as it was. Fort Augusta was erected in 1756 by Colonel William Clapham, according to Northumberland County Historical Society President Cindy Inkrote.
“The powder magazine is not really used as a public space, but it can be seen on the property,” said Inkrote. “That’s one of the earliest structures in place.”
Penn’s Tavern
Penn’s Tavern is considered by some to be the oldest building in Northumberland County, and it could be, if one believes the legends surrounding the popular restaurant owned by Tom Mertz at 113 River Road, seven miles outside Sunbury along Route 147.
The property’s history has been one of contention among local historians. One legend says Conrad Weiser built the pub in 1703 on land given to him by Chief Shikellamy, the representative of the six Iroquois nations who inhabited the region, but historians say Weiser was 7 years old and living in Germany in 1703, according to historical society material.
Another backstory is more likely: Samuel Aucmuty, a Revolutionary War officer, built the structure in 1791, using it as a terminus for a ferry operated by Adam Fisher, according to historical society material.
It is believed by local historians that John Penn, grandson of William Penn, was reunited at the tavern with his wife, Marie Cox, after he was taken captive during an Indian raid near Harrisburg. Local legend says she found him in an upstairs room minutes before he died in her arms.
In the years to come, the historical stone building continued to serve the community as a hotel, a ferry house, a Post Office and a railroad station. It was restored in 2007 and purchased by Mertz in 2015, according to historical society material.
The murky history is why Mertz didn’t put a date on the new logo, instead, he put “1700s.” When customers ask, Mertz said they are presented with a page of different historic legends.
“It’s gratifying we’re able to showcase it for people because they appreciate it so much,” said Mertz. “I’m not a historian. I think the building speaks for itself. There’s a few people who are more deep into it than others.”
A few customers come specifically for the history, but most are astonished when they get here, he said.
“It definitely adds to why they came, between the building, the river, the food and the service,” said Mertz. “It’s a combination of all things.”
Towns developed along river
Inkrote said most of the oldest buildings in the county will be along the Susquehanna River.
“Towns developed around the early settlements that were along the river,” she said. “It’s exactly what happened in Sunbury.”
Not much still stands from the 1700s or the buildings have been modified, said Inkrote.
“We don’t always know what was here originally, and it makes it that much harder (to identify older buildings),” she said.
Inkrote said the Hotel Edison at Fourth and Market streets, Sunbury, is not among the oldest buildings in the county, but it is probably one of the most well-known historic sites. Built in 1871 as the City Hotel, it was the first building in the world to be lighted using incandescent electric lights installed by Thomas Alva Edison in 1883.
In 1914, the building was gutted by a fire. The City Hotel was rebuilt and later re-named in 1922 in honor of Edison, according to historical society material. The building is owned by Bradley Niemic and Meghan Beck and still operates as a hotel.
Other notable historic properties in the county
The Maclay-Wolverton House, at 106 Arch St., Sunbury, was once the Sunbury office of U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and is currently the Sunbury office of state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108. Built in 1773 as the second home in Sunbury, 18th-century Pennsylvania Sen. William Maclay resided there in 1774. In 1865, it was sold to Simon P. Wolverton, who remodeled it extensively in 1888 and added a rear wing.
The Joseph Priestley House and Laboratory at 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland, is a historic site that preserves and interprets Priestley’s contributions and significance to American history. Priestley is known as one of the founding fathers of chemistry and the man who discovered oxygen. It was built in 1789 and Priestley lived there until his death in 1809.
The Cameron House, which is now home to the Milton Historical Society, was built around 1790 and purchased by Col. James Cameron and his wife Rebecca in 1841. Built in three stages, the kitchen dates back to the late 1700s, the main house from 1810 to 1815 and the connecting wing was added sometime between 1830 to 1840. The home had several owners after the Camerons, including the Pennsylvania State Motorcycle Police. The garage located at the back of Cameron House was used to house the motorcycles.
A residential home at the corner of Front and Arch streets is the former Basse Beck House, also known as the old Scott house. It was a home built in 1796 by Jeremiah Simpson, a former county register and recorder. The story is told that the stones used to construct this dwelling were taken from the Susquehanna River.
One of the earliest structures in Milton is at 122-124 S. Front St. On the south side, a stone warehouse was built prior to 1797. The front, or east side, is now brick, which was used to replace the damage caused by the fire of 1880. The building not only served as a warehouse, but also as a cabinet maker’s shop, a mortuary and, in more recent years, offices with living quarters on the second floor. It is currently Keith and Company Hair Salon.
The first pottery in Milton, built in 1799, was located at 65 Broadway St., which will soon be a Tarry Shop — a store for books, antiques, gifts and handcrafted items. The site in the 1800s became the residence of Dr. U.Q. Davis, followed by four generations of medical doctors from the Davis family practice in Milton.
The original C.Q. McWilliams Stone House along Route 54 in Coal Township was built in 1810 as a tavern and stagecoach stop by John Gilger on the Centre Turnpike. After a fire destroyed the original structure, Gilger rebuilt it with stone. At some point, C.Q. McWilliams, the founder of Roaring Spring Water Company, owned the home and additions have been made over the years. Owner Mary Lenig operates it as a restaurant called the Old Stone.
The Watson Inn, at 100 Main St., Watsontown, is the oldest operating food and lodging establishment in Northumberland County. Originally known as the Cooner Hotel, it was founded in 1857 by William Cooner.
Ground was broken on the original structure of the Northumberland County Courthouse, at 201 Market St., Sunbury, in 1865. The first day of court was held on August 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974. The courthouse is currently in the midst of a $4.3 million renovation project.
The former Northumberland County Prison, now known as the Stone Castle on North Second Street, was built 1876 to replace a two-story jail constructed of stone. It was the third prison to serve the county since the municipality’s organization in March 1772, according to according to historical society material.
It was damaged in January 2015 by a fire and purchased by Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg in 2017. It is currently vacant, but Walberg said he has plans for it.