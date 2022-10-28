LEWISBURG — Joey Lye, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in softball, and a Lewisburg resident, was the keynote speaker Thursday, at the Central Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards luncheon meeting.
The event drew 212 chamber members and friends to the Silvermoon Banquet Hall, in Lewisburg. Also in attendance: U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, and state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, Berwick, and Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, Sunbury.
“This is the largest number of attendees I think we’ve ever had,” said Tea Jay Aikey, CEO of the chamber, as she looked out over the large crowd in the banquet hall.
Before giving her keynote speech, Lye noted that the theme of her talk and of the entire meeting was “Strength Through Knowledge.”
Part of Lye’s speech shared her thoughts about her Olympic journey, “and the road to starting my own business,” she said, “and the importance of getting help from others. Understanding ourselves, and putting it all together.”
Lye’s story began in Canada, where she grew up. She was part of a softball team that represented Canada that came in third in the Olympics.
The business she started, Joey Lye, has space in the SBDC (Small Business Development Center) offices on Market Street in Lewisburg.
Lye is a speaker and consultant, who travels around the country addressing companies and schools, organizations, “trying to inspire people to look internally towards self-development and gain leadership.
“The people at SBDC have been an amazing support system as I navigate this new world. Because this is my first business.”
After her Olympics experience, she realized how she and her team’s performance impacted individuals. “Then I tried to figure out how I could have an impact on a larger scale.”
Starting a business has been a challenge, and very exciting, she added.
Because of her experience being in the spotlight as an Olympian, and now as an entrepreneur running a startup business, she had advice for attendees.
The challenges each individual on the team faced together made them stronger, Lye said. “And we evolved as human beings. Self-discovery sounds pretty lame to a large population of people, but I can tell you that we would not have come together as we did without self-reflection.”
To uncover our largest potential, Lye contends, “I believe in knowing our underlying motivations, which can help us evolve into our best self. When we reflect and discover our true self we give those around us permission and often the courage to do the same. The more you live your values, the better off everyone around you will be.”
Discover your best self and be your best self, “to inspire those around you,” she said.
After the keynote speech, “Impact Awards” were given by the chamber to Service First, Arthur’s Pet Pantry, Decal Dynasty and Scott Thurston (Feast of Flavor).