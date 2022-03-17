SHAMOKIN — One misdemeanor count of assault and battery at polls was dismissed against a Shamokin man accused of voter intimidation on Election Day.
Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday dismissed the count against Richard Knovich, 70, of Shamokin, due to lack of evidence. The remaining charges—a misdemeanor count of prohibiting duress and intimidation of voters or interferences with the free exercise; and a summary count of harassment—are headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Knovich is scheduled for a status conference at the county courthouse on April 11. He was represented by attorney Joseph Michetti.
The charges were filed by State Trooper Ryan Murray, of Stonington State Police Barracks.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Shamokin First Ward Polling Station at Knights of Columbus, 400 E. Independence St., Shamokin. Knovich is accused of pulling a 65-year-old female voter's arm, causing harm, and attempting to persuade her to vote a certain way, police reported.
The woman said she felt intimidated and uncomfortable, police said.
