DANVILLE — A New Jersey woman is headed to court in Montour County after waiving her right to a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge William Wilt.
Amanda Alcantara-Delacruz, 32, of Rosellepark, and Matthew Hoffman, 30, of Newark, were scheduled to appear in front of Wilt on Wednesday.
Alcantara-Delacruz waived her right to a preliminary hearing and her felony drug charges were held for county court.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis withdrew all charges against Hoffman.
Late last month, state police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County. Troopers said they pulled the vehicle over because it had tinted windows and was following traffic too closely.
Troopers said the window tint was very dark and prevented them from seeing those inside. The tint was later determined to be 11-percent on the front driver and passenger windows, according to court documents.
Alcantara-Delacruz was driving the vehicle and Hoffman was seated in the passenger seat. Troopers said they observed indicators of illegal activity and conducted a consented search.
During the search, troopers allegedly found two large bags that contained approximately 45 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to court documents.
Alcantara-Delacruz posted $50,000 bail in July and awaits further proceedings in Montour County Court.