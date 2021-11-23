SUNBURY — State police responded to a stolen vehicle report in Sunbury Tuesday afternoon and the incident ended in a crash near Purdy Street, according to troopers.
Trooper Andrea Pelachick said members of the state police came into contact with the stolen vehicle and a pursuit began through Sunbury.
Pelachick said two individuals were inside the vehicle when it crashed and one individual fled on foot while the other was taken into custody without incident.
State police said an investigation is still ongoing.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the incident has nothing to do with the city and it is being handled by the state police.
No other information is being provided at this time, troopers said.