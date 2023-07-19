SUNBURY — A series of robberies at CVS stores between three counties ended with one man in custody and two Sunbury officers injured.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said police received a "Be On The Look Out" alert after a CVS store in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, was robbed early this morning.
Hare said he then received a call from Northumberland Police Chief Butch Kriner and was alerted to a second CVS store being robbed in Danville, Montour County.
Hare said he made officers aware of the situation and stationed two officers, Harry Nungesser and Riley Bremigen, in the area of CVS on 4th Street in Sunbury late Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly after the officers got stationed in the vicinity, a 911 call came in to the county stating a person was inside CVS on 4th Street demanding money, Hare said.
Officers swarmed to the store and a man ran outside and was tackled by Bremigen, police said. A fight ensued and Nungesser took a punch to the face, suffering a minor injury, while deploying his electric weapon, causing Bremigen to also suffer the effects of one of the prongs from the electric device.
The unidentified man was taken into custody, while several agencies converged on the store, Hare said.
The man, and the two officers are currently at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where they are all being treated for minor injuries.
Hare said police are still investigating the incident and believe there may be other suspects involved.
"This was an example of multiple agencies all working together," Hare said. "I could not be more proud of everyone involved, including the bravery of Officers Nungesser and Bremigen for their actions."
Hare said he does not believe there are any immediate threats to the public at this time.
Hare said he would release more information when charges are filed.
Bloomsburg and Danville police are also investigating the incidents that occurred at the CVS stores in their areas.