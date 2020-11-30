MILTON — One late of Interstate 80 westbound is closed after a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side.
According to PennDOT, one lane is closed at mike marker 212 due to the crash. The left (passing) lane is currently open. The Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound is closed.
Motorists wanting to travel onto Interstate 80 westbound from Interstate 180 eastbound should travel Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 south.
Drivers should expect delays in travel and seek alternate routes if possible.