The heatwave that has smothered the Valley this week will continue for one more today as temperatures could feel like 101 degrees.
The National Weather Service in State College has placed a heat advisory in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today.
The forecast high for Friday is 91 in Sunbury with the heat index expected to reach more than 100. Higher temperatures are expected the farther south you go.
NWS reports excessive heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
The powerful thunderstorms that swept through the Valley on Thursday night have power out to 242 PPL customers in the Valley as of 7 a.m. According to PPL's outage map, 133 customers are still without power in Northumberland County, 76 in Snyder County and 33 in Montour County.