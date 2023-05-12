One sign needs to be installed before the northern section of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is complete.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, informed members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee that the northern section needs one more sign on Ridge Road to be considered complete. While the northern section is open to traffic, PennDOT installed nine overhead sign structures between Winfield and Montandon over the last few weeks.
"We did the overhead signs up in the northern section," said Deptula. "There is still one sign over on Ridge Road that needs to be done. Traffic was impacted while we were installing those overhead signs, but now hopefully it's a little bit clearer how to get to where you want to go with those signs up."
The northern section is "99 percent complete" with the needed sign and a little bit of cleanup work, he said.
"I'll let you know when it's 100 percent complete," said Deptula.
The 13-mile, four-lane limited-access highway includes the northern section and the $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna River as well as the southern section.
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for 4.5 million cubic yards of earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. The southern section has 10 percent of its earthwork completed, said Deptula.
"It's moving slowly, but it will be interesting as we go throughout the summer, fall and winter — you'll see those numbers increase quite a bit," said Deptula. "When you look at it, it looks like there's a whole lot going on everywhere."
Box culvert work and utility work is going on. Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township has been closed for two weeks now, he said.
"They're excavating a lot of materials out of there. In a couple of weeks, we'll have a bridge crew in there to start constructing the bridge. The crews are working both day and night in this particular location," Deptula said. "They'll do that for roughly three weeks, then they'll decide whether they have enough work for two shifts going on at the other ends of the project."
The intersection at Route 204 and Mill Road has been reconfigured and traffic is being controlled with new traffic signals activated earlier this week. There will be work on Mill Road in the near future, said Deptula.
A big crane near Monroe Manor is for "very large, very heavy" pipes that are going under 60 feet of fill, he said.
PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer Matt Beck said plans for the second contract for noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, are moving forward. The bidding documents are on track to be submitted to the central office and Federal Highway Administration later this month or next month.
"We anticipate advertising for bids for that second contract late this summer," said Beck. "As we've done for our other CSVT contracts, we'll meet with interested bidders in the middle of that advertisement period. We expect to open those bids in the fall. We expect that structure work will be completed throughout 2024 and 2025."
The third construction contract is for highway paving. Paving will start in 2026 with the southern section being finished in 2027, he said.