One on One with State Rep. David Rowe Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago David Rowe Submitted Photo State Rep. David Rowe sat down with Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano recently to discuss his first few months in Harrisburg. Be sure to stick around for a surprise at the end of the interview. Tags David Rowe Eric Scicchitano Months Harrisburg Sit Down Item Surprise Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries TEETER, Teresa Sep 9, 1963 - Jan 27, 2020 STRAWSER, Robert Feb 18, 1958 - Jan 27, 2020 SMITH, Marie Nov 1, 1924 - Jan 27, 2020 Kauffman Jr., Melvin HUMMEL, Betty Aug 23, 1934 - Jan 26, 2020