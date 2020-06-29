One person was flown to the hospital this morning following a pedestrian accident in southeastern Northumberland County.
The first emergency call came in just after 7 a.m. for the accident, which occurred near the intersection of Schwaben Creek and Sliding Hill roads in Upper Mahanoy Township.
Life Flight landed at the scene around 7:30. Ten units from Northumberland County and neighboring counties were called to the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.