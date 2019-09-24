SHAMOKIN — Three people are homeless, one is being treated for injuries and two animals perished in a two-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday morning on South Gold Street in Shamokin.
The fire began at around 8 a.m. and quickly spread from 23 Gold St., next door to 25 Gold St. More than 50 firefighters from across the Valley scrambled to put out the flames.
David Thompson, 42, of 23 Gold St., said he was not home when the fire broke out, but that two people were staying with him where there. They got out safely. Thompson said he had left his house at around 6:30 a.m. after another individual was outside the residence making noise and attempting to talk to an individual he believed was inside Thompson's residence.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than an hour.
"I was asleep when I heard a knock on my door from neighbors telling us to get up and get out," Susan Zaner, 72, who lives nearby, said. "The neighbors in the area saved us and knocked on all the doors here to get people out of the house in case the fire were to spread. I am grateful to everyone who was helping."
Thompson said he got word the house was on fire around 8 a.m. and he rushed back to the scene. He was told two pitbull puppies did not make it out of the house.
Thompson said his ex-wife owns both houses. He said the home was not insured.
Gold Street is near the Shamokin Cemetery and is a dead-end street. Fire trucks had difficulty accessing the scene and firefighters had to use hoses attached to several fire hydrants in the vicinity.
Shamokin Fire Investigator and officer Raymond Siko II is investigating the cause of the fire. Siko said he would release more information as it becomes available.
Siko did not say a cause of the fire.
Emergency responders from Shamokin, Kulpmont, Coal Township, Mount Carmel and Atlas battled the blaze.