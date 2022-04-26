SUNBURY — One person has died as a result of an accident just outside of Sunbury Monday morning, according to Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley.
Kelley said he is not releasing the name of the victim at this time but confirmed the death Monday night.
The accident occurred just after 9 a.m. when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided near the intersection of Routes 890 and 61 just outside of Sunbury.
State police at Stonington are investigating the crash but have not released any information.
A call to a state police spokesperson was not returned.