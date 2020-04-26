MILE RUN — One person was killed in a two-vehicle Interstate 80 crash in Union County involving a tractor-trailer and a car Sunday afternoon, Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed.
Adamo said the deceased, a female, was the driver of the car. He did not release a name, age or hometown, pending notification of family. There were no other injuries, the coroner said.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 199, near the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township, according to a county 911 dispatcher.
An accident report from state police at Milton was unavailable.
PennDOT issued a lane restriction advisory for the left, or passing, lane of I-80 between mile markers 198 and 199 due to the crash. The lane was closed for about 3 hours.